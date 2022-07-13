Kanwar Yatra: Delhi Police put in place security, traffic arrangements

In order to ensure a smooth transition of Kanwar Yatris as well as to maintain law and order in the East District, extensive security arrangements have been put in place. Maximum police personnel of East District will be on the ground for these arrangements aimed to prevent any kind of disturbance, to maintain proper law and order at and around the camps as well as on the routes to be followed by Kanwariyas and also to ensure smooth passage for Kanwariyas with minimum inconvenience to the general public.

