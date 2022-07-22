Kanwar yatra: Ghaziabad schools to remain shut from July 20-26

Kanwar yatra: Ghaziabad schools to remain shut from July 20-262 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Kanwar yatra: Ghaziabad district administration will take strict action against those institutes who will not follow the orders of closure of schools.
Ghaziabad district administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the closure of schools from July 22-26 in view of the Kanwar yatra, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI.
The officials informed that the decision about closure of schools was taken by the District Magistrate R K Singh due to route diversions.
Vinod Kumar Mishra, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) said that action will be taken against management of those educational institutions who will not follow the orders of the district administration.
Meanwhile, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) has also been temporarily closed for traffic movement and barricades have been put in place and the Delhi-Meerut road has also been closed. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the arrival of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.
The officials said that the commuters have been advised to go through the diversion plan issued by the traffic department before taking their routes through Ghaziabad, so that they may not get stuck in the district.
For the pilgrims of Kanwar Yatra, a total of four control rooms have also been established in case they face any kind of difficulty, they added.
The Kanwar Yatra 2022 which has begun from 14 July is observing a large number of Lord Shiva devotees undertaking "Kanwar Yatra" from Gaumukh, Gangotri Dham, Rishikesh and Haridwar. This year the expected number is about 15-20 lakh.
In view of the Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Police have already made elaborate security as a large number of Kanwariyas will reach Delhi and some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders.
Delhi Traffic Police had segregated the movement of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims and other road commuters to minimize inconvenience to the general public and devotees from July 14 to July 26. Police personnel have also been directed to ensure proper barricading, lighting, and fire safety measures, and to maintain a register to record the entry and exit of each Kanwariya.
If any devotee or member of the public wants to know any information related to traffic, he may approach the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle@DelhiTrafficPolice, Whatsapp number 8750871493 and helpline number 1095/011-25844444.
"Updated information at these platforms is available on a 24x7 basis. The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During this period of Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution," the police said.
(With agencies inputs)
