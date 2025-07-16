Kanwar Yatra Holiday: Schools and colleges in Meerut to remain closed on THESE days — Check dates

Meerut schools and colleges will remain closed from today for a week due to the ongoing movement of Kanwar Yatra devotees as well as in view of the 'Shivratri' of Sawan month.

Issuing the order on July 15, the District Magistrate of Meerut noted that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the students.

Kanwar Yatra: Meerut school, college holiday dates Schools and colleges across Meerut, irrespective of the board, will remain closed from July 16 to July 23 due to Kanwar Yatra and Saavan Shivratri.

Kanwar Yatra holiday in Meerut: What did the order say? The Meerut school, college holiday order noted that the sawan months as well as the movement of Kanwariyas have already started, which is why it was necessary to keep the safety of students a priority.

“The festival of Shivratri of Shravan month is being celebrated this year from 11.07.2025 to 23.07.2025. The main festival is on 23.07.2025 and Jalabhishek will be done on the same day. The movement of Kanwariyas has started in the district,” it said.

“Therefore, in view of the safety of the students, a holiday has been declared from 16.07.2025 to 23.07.2025 for all the primary/ upper primary schools run under the Basic Education Council, all the secondary schools run under secondary education, educational institutions affiliated to CBSE/ICSE and schools run under Madrasa Board, and all degree colleges and technical institutions in the district,” the order added.

The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against any institution found violating the closure order.

“If any school is found open during the holidays, strict action will be taken against it,” it said.

The kanwar yatra, which began on July 11, will culminate on July 23 on Shivratri.

Kanwar Yatra: Traffic curbs in Delhi-NCR With hundreds of pilgrims crossing the national capital every day during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, authorities have ramped up security measures, issued traffic advisories for Delhi and adjoining areas, and designated entry routes and camps for the kanwariyas .

Over 5,000 Delhi Police personnel and around 50 companies (more than 5000 personnel) of paramilitary forces have been deployed across sensitive areas in the national capital. The yatra, which will continue till July 22, is being monitored through CCTV surveillance and drone patrolling, particularly in areas around temples and major routes taken by the pilgrims.

