Kanwar Yatra nameplate row: SC says UP, Uttarakhand govt’s diktat encourages ‘untouchability’. 10 points

Kanwar Yatra nameplate row: The Supreme Court of India issued an interim stay on directives from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on Monday, which mandated eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display the names of their owners.
On Monday, the Supreme Court of India heard a plea filed by an NGO, the Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), challenging the latest directive.
A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments while seeking their replies on the pleas challenging the directive.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra also moved the Supreme Court against the directives of the two state governments. MP Moitra sought a stay on the orders passed by the two governments, saying such directives aggravate discord between communities.
The apex court posted the matter for hearing on July 26.
"This can be understood as not consuming non-vegetarian food, and for those who are strict, even onion and garlic. If the intention is to ensure such did for the Kanwariyas, the directives requiring food business owners to display their names and that of their employees is contended to be contrary to legal and constitutional norms."
Similarly, in Ujjain, governed by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation, shop owners were instructed to prominently display their names and mobile numbers outside establishments in the historic city.
Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal announced on Saturday that shop owners failing to comply with the directive to display their names and mobile numbers outside establishments would face penalties. Violators will be fined ₹2,000 for the first offence and ₹5,000 for subsequent violations.