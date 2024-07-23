Kanwar Yatra: Schools in Haridwar to remain closed from July 27 to August 2

Due to ongoing Kanwar Yatra, schools in Haridwar will remain shut for a period of one week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision was taken in view of the rush of Shiv devotees.

Schools from class 1 to 12 will remain closed from July 27 to August 2.

A large number of devotees are visiting the pilgrimage city to collect water from the holy Ganga river.

“It was decided to close the schools as the rush is going to increase over the next few days," reported PTI quoting Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal, District Magistrate.

Garbiyal said that the government, non-government schools and Anganwadi centres from class 1 to 12 will remain closed.

Every year, in the month of Sawan, Shiva devotees from many states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana travel to Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect Ganga water.

In Uttarakhand, the Kanwar Yatra began on Monday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcoming the Kanwariyas

He also appealed to the Kanwariyas to keep the Ganga clean.

"I pray to Lord Shiva for your pleasant journey. I also appeal to you to fully cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order and cleanliness of Mother Ganga," the chief minister said.

The Kanwar Mela is a challenge which has to be handled with promptness, said Director General of Police (DGP) Abhinav Kumar.

The entire Kanwar Mela area has been divided into 13 super zones, 31 zones and 126 sectors.

On Monday, the Supreme Court put an interim stay on directives issued by the authorities of certain state governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route should display the names of the owners outside such shops.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti issued notice to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, where the Kanwar Yatra takes place.

It has posted the matter for hearing on July 26.

