Kanwar Yatra: Schools in Haridwar to remain shut from 20-26 July. Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 11:43 AM IST
'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees that started on 14 July.
Due to increasing number of devotees for Kanwar Yatra and the possibility of the closure of the roads for the movement, the District Magistrate of Uttarakhand's Haridwar on 17 July declared a six-day holiday in all the schools and Anganwadi centres of the district.