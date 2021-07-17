The Uttarakhand government on Saturday said that it will allow states to carry 'Ganga Jal' from Haridwar in water tankers for the Kanwar Mela , if demand is raised for it.

"During Kanwar Mela, if there is a demand for carrying Ganga Jal from the states, then we will fully cooperate. Permission will be given to carry Ganga Jal from Haridwar through water tankers," said state additional chief secretary to CM.

This comes a day after the central government said in the Supreme Court that no state should allow the movement of devotees to Haridwar for collecting water from Ganga during Kanwar Mela.

The government had said that the states must develop a mechanism to make the water from Ganga available via tankers at designated locations so that people nearby can offer it at Shiva temples in their areas.

It further mandated that the collection of water and subsequent rituals are taking place in compliance with all Covid-19 safety norms, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Following this, the apex court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform by July 19 whether it would reconsider its decision to hold a “symbolic" Kanwar Yatra.

“We are of the view that this is a matter which concerns every one of us as citizens of India, and goes to the very heart of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which has a pride of place in the fundamental rights chapter of our Constitution. The health of the citizenry of India and their right to “life" are paramount. All other sentiments, albeit religious, are subservient to this most basic fundamental right.," the court said.

This came after the Yogi Adityanath government earlier this week permitted the yatra from 25 July despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of Covid-19.

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra in view of the third wave scare.

"We decided to cancel the yatra, according topmost priority to human life in view of the threat of a possible third wave, the surfacing of the Delta Plus variant of the virus and its impact across the country and abroad," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

State borders sealed

In view of this, Uttarakhand has said that all borders of the state will be sealed for Kanwariyas from 24 July. However, barring Kanwariyas, there will be no restriction on the movement of others.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar asked police officials to strictly implement the order, saying if a Kanwariya enters Haridwar defying the suspension, he should be put under forced quarantine for 14 days. The places where they would be kept in quarantine should be identified in advance.

Police officials were also asked to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) in consultation with the district magistrates concerned in view of the suspension of the Kanwar Yatra.

The DGP said if a Kanwariya is seen on the road, he should be sent back by bus or some other means of transport.

He also ordered the formation of Kanwar enforcement teams in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts to patrol the streets and enforce law and order during the period of the banned Kanwar Mela.

