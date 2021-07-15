Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Friday appealed to all not to visit Haridwar as 'Kanwar Yatra' has been suspended by the state government. He said he will hold a coordination meeting with all districts sharing borders with neighbouring states to stop 'Kanwars' from coming to Haridwar.

"We will take strict enforcement measures. We have done a meeting with all SPs via video conferencing on the deployment of force. We have asked for few RAF companies," he said.

On 13 July, the Uttarakhand government cancelled the annual yatra amid fear of third wave of Covid. However, its neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh has allowed yatra with certain restrictions.

On 14 July, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the UP's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' amid the pandemic and sought responses from the state as well as the Centre.

While cancelling the yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government decided to cancel the annual yatra "according topmost priority to human life in view of the threat of a possible third wave, the surfacing of the Delta Plus variant of the virus and its impact across the country and abroad."

Following this decision, the Haridwar Police asked people not to arrive in the district for the yatra. The police also warned that those who try to enter the district, their vehicles will be confiscated and legal action shall be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act.

The Haridwar SSP said that a 14-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from outside. "Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the district will be seized; action will be taken under Disaster Mgmt Act for violation of rules," he said in an order.

"Keeping the lives of everyone on priority, we have cancelled the Kanwar Yatra. Protection of people's lives comes first for us," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently wrote to Uttarakhand Chief Minister to disallow the Kanwar Yatra in light of the possible third wave.

In the letter, IMA Uttarakhand State Secretary Dr Ajay Khanna expressed concerns about the crowds that may gather for the annual pilgrimage and urged Dhami not to allow devotees from outside to enter the state for the Yatra.





