Kanwariyas pelted with stones amid procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:40 AM IST
A group of kanwariyas was pelted with stones near a mosque in Jogi Nawada area. 12 injured. Kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun. Police deployed.
A group of kanwariyas were pelted with stones as they undertook a procession through Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident took place near the Shahnoori mosque in Jogi Nawada area on Sunday with around 12 people admitted to the hospital with injuries. The situation sparked a protest in the area with the kanwariyas demanding action against their attackers.
