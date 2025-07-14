Kanwariyas vandalise school bus, beat up driver after vehicle hits pilgrims in Meerut; three injured

Three kanwariyas were injured when a school bus hit them in Meerut on Monday. Their fellow pilgrims, angry by the incident, vandalised the vehicle, broke its window panes and beat up the driver, police said.

The area witnessed tension shortly after the incident around 11 am on Delhi Road near Begumpul police outpost. However, police personnel present at the spot managed to calm tempers.

No student was present in the bus when the kanwariyas vandalised it.

What really happened According to police, Ghaziabad residents Sandeep, Bobby and Abhishek were returning with water from Haridwar when a school bus passed them near Cantt Hospital, with the side of the bus making contact with them.

Enraged, the kanwariyas surrounded the private school bus, broke glass panes and beat up the driver who the fled from the spot, police said.

Cantt Circle Officer (CO) Santosh Kumar reached the spot with police force and took the injured to the hospital, a PTI report said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said that the three kanwariyas received minor injuries in the incident but resumed their journey after being administered first-aid.

Several scuffles reported in UP According to the report, a drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a group of Kanwariyas on Tuesday night in Modinagar town, leaving three injured, following which the enraged pilgrims damaged his vehicle and assaulted him.

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a dhaba in Meerut on Sunday night, alleging that the owners who were Muslims had not displayed their identities at their establishment.

A similar incident happened earlier in Muzaffarnagar when a group of kanwariyas vandalised a dhaba after they were allegedly served onion in their food, the report added.

Kanwariya killed, 9 injured in separate accidents in Muzaffarnagar and Etah A kanwariya was killed, and nine others injured in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar and Etah districts on Sunday, police said.

In Muzaffarnagar, a kanwariya was killed and two others seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a speeding car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, police said.

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred around 2:30 am when three kanwariyas — Amit (35), Aman, and Abhishek — were en route to Haridwar from Shahjahanpur district to collect holy water from the Ganga, Station House Officer (SHO) Vikas Yadav of Chapar police station said.

They were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with a speeding car. Amit died on the spot, while Aman and Abhishek sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

The car driver fled after the accident, abandoning the vehicle, which was later seized by police, Yadav added. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Etah, seven kanwariyas from Rajasthan were injured when the tyre of their tempo got punctured, police said.

The accident took place on the Etah-Tundla road in the Sakrauli police station area on Sunday afternoon when the tempo's tyre punctured, causing the driver to lose control and hit a tree.