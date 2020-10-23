Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kapil Dev admitted to a Delhi hospital due to heart issues
Kapil Dev retired from sport in 1994. Photo via Twitter

Kapil Dev admitted to a Delhi hospital due to heart issues

1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Jahnavi Nidumolu

Cricketers and politicians took to Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, 61, was admitted to Delhi's Fortis hospital on Friday after complaining of heart issues.

"He underwent an angioplasty surgery and is expected to be discharged in the coming couple of days," said the hospital in a statement.

The 1983 world cup-winning captain was recently in the news after investing an undisclosed amount in the Harmonizer India, a technology company focusing on the power sector.

From grocery to cab aggregation, reports suggest that Kapil Dev has been investing in different startups since 2015.

In 2018, Phantom films announced the release of 83, a movie based on the 1983 world cup with Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev under the direction of Kabir Khan.

