'Will they ever get justice?' Kapil Dev supports protesting wrestlers2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has also come in support of the wrestlers and called for ‘quick action’ from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.
India's World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev on Friday showed his support to the protesting wrestlers. He asked, “Will they ever get justice?" The post was shared on his official Instagram handle, in which he posted a picture of a press conference featuring Bajrang and Vinesh, among others.
