India's World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev on Friday showed his support to the protesting wrestlers . He asked, “Will they ever get justice?" The post was shared on his official Instagram handle, in which he posted a picture of a press conference featuring Bajrang and Vinesh, among others.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has also come in support of the wrestlers and called for "quick action" from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.

Taking to Twitter, Chopra called the issue, “sensitive".

The track and field athlete added, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen."

"This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served."

He expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bhushan had earlier released a personalized video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless.

"Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won't be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," he said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also stated that allegations leveled by wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief are serious in nature and that he will meet the wrestlers once he returns to the national capital and listen to them.