Kapil Sharma booked for breach of North America contract

Kapil Sharma booked for breach of North America contract2 min read . 10:53 AM IST
A case has been filed against the comedian who is currently in Canada for breaching the 2015 North America tour contract
A lawsuit has been filed against comedian Kapil Sharma for breaching his contract for the tour of North America in 2015.
As per a new report, Sai USA Inc filed the lawsuit as Kapil was paid for six shows but he performed only five of them. The comedian had said he would pay for the loss, said the report.
Sai USA Inc, an entertainment powerhouse based out of New Jersey, led by Amit Jaitly taking to their Facebook page shared a report on the case with the caption, "SAI USA INC FILES THE LAWSUIT AGAINST KAPIL SHARMA FOR Breach of contract in 2015."
As per a Times of India report, Amit said that Kapil had committed to making up for the loss. He said that Kapil did not perform and has not responded although we tried several times to get in touch with him before the court.' According to the report, the case is pending in a New York court. Sai USA Inc said that it will definitely take legal action against him.
Currently, the comedian is on a tour of North America with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show for their show Kapil Sharma Live. So far, Kapil along with Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek has performed in Vancouver and Toronto.
Giving his fans glimpses from his tour, Kapil has been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, he posted a video where he showed off his English skills and joked that his team member didn't know the language.
The comedian also posted pictures of himself sipping a beverage on Instagram. and captioned the post, "Hello friends, juice pee lo." Kapil also shared videos from his tour of the cities.
The comedian also shared a candid video on Instagram in which he stepped out for a ride in a jeep but found out that the vehicle was left out in the open in rain. His fans and colleagues made fun of his English in the video.
The comedian wrapped up his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, ahead of the tour. The last episode was aired on June 5 and the next season of the show will be announced once the team returns from North America.
