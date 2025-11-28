Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: Delhi Police arrests Goldy Dhillon gangster; finds pistol, cartridges

Kapil Sharma cafe shooting: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday, 28 November, arrested Goldy Dhillon gang's member Bandhu Man Singh in connection with shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada.

A prominent criminal of the gang, Bandhu Man Singh has several criminal cases are registered against him. Authorities recovered a Chinese pistol and cartridges from his possession. This development comes two days after the 44-year-old actor-comedian recently addressed the shooting incidents at Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey. He asserted that he isn't scared of the threats as he alleged that the establishment always returned bigger than before.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of his latest film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, he said, “What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don't have the power to control (such an incident). But when our case happened, it went to the federal government, and there was a discussion in the Canadian parliament,” Kapil said, before adding, “In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the cafe. So it is all ok if God is with me," Hindustan Times reported.

Kapil Sharma's restaurant, which opened in July in British Columbia' Surrey, was the first one to be attacked. Unknown shooters targeted it just a few days after its opening.

Condemning violence, in a post on Instagram, he wrote, “Thank you to the mayor of surrey Brenda Locke,@surreypoliceservice and all the officials who visited @thekapscafe_ to show their love and support. United we stand against violence. We’re truly grateful.”

In the following three months, two more attacks surfaced, one on August 7 and another on October 16. Although no one was injured in the shooting incidents but probe into the firing is going on. Notably, no group claimed responsibility for the attacks.