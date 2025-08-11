Kapil Sharma’s security tightened in Mumbai after fresh firing at his Cafe in Canada

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma’s security cover in Mumbai has been increased, senior police sources said, following two shootings at his café in Canada and threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over his association with actor Salman Khan, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

On Friday, Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, owned by Sharma, was attacked for the second time this month. In a video of the incident circulating online, at least 25 gunshots can be heard, along with a voice saying, “…We had called the target, but he didn’t hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn’t hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai.”

Two gangs-- led by Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi-- have claimed responsibility for the attack in social media posts.

The first incident occurred on July 10, when shots were fired at the café while some staff members were still inside. No injuries were reported, but at least 10 bullet holes were found in one window, and another pane was shattered.

Advertisement

A day after the August 8 shooting, an alleged member of Bishnoi’s gang, identified as Harry Boxer, released an audio warning targeting anyone working with Salman Khan. “No small-time producers, directors or actors who work with Salman Khan will be spared,” he said, adding that the gang would go to “any length” to carry out the threat.

Also Read | Kapil Sharma's cafe reopens in Canada days after shooting incident

This comes weeks after Khan appeared as the first guest on the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which premiered on June 21.

Also Read | Salman Khan reveals if he regrets not owning an IPL team

Bishnoi’s gang has repeatedly issued warnings to Khan, who has been on their radar since the 1998 blackbuck poaching case during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred. Following a firing outside Khan’s Mumbai residence on April 14 last year, he was placed under heightened security.