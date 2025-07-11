Kapil Sharma-owned Kap's Cafe shares first reaction after firing incident in Canada: ‘Heartbreaking’

Kap's Cafe, owned by Indian comedy star Kapil Sharma, condemned the firing incident that took place outside the restaurant located in Canada's Surrey around 1:50 (local time) am on Thursday.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, Kap's Cafe wrote, “A Message from the Heart. We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation.”

"To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up. A Thank you for Your Support Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know,” the cafe wrote.

The restaurant's statement further stated that this cafe “exists because of your belief in what we're building together.”

“Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap's Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies. With hope and gratitude #supportkapscafecanada,” the statement read.

Advertisement