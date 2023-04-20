Kapil Sibal compares India with China on GDP, unemployment and inflation1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:21 PM IST
Kapil Sibal points to India's GDP, inflation and unemployment numbers while comparing with China.
With India set to become the world's most populous nation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday urged people to look at parameters such as GDP, unemployment and annual inflation as he pointed out that India was lagging behind its neighbour China on those counts.
