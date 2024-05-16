Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal has won the election for the President post of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Kapil Sibal secured 1,066 votes and defeated his nearest rival and senior advocate Pradeep Rai.

According to reports by Bar and Bench, Pradeep Kumar Rai received 689 votes.

This is the fourth time, Kapil Sibal will serve as the president of the SCBA. Sibal had announced his candidature for for the post of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president on May 8.

The other contenders were Priya Hingorani, Tripurari Ray, Neeraj Srivastava.

Adish Aggarwala (Senior Advocate) is the current president of the association, Pradeep Rai(Senior Advocate) is the Vice-president and Rohit Pandey(Advocate) is the Honorary Secretary.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Kapil Sibal was previously elected as the SCBA President three times, the last instance twenty-three years ago in 2001. Before that, he was President during the 1995-96 and 1997-98 terms.

SCBA Honorary Secretary Rohit Pandey said the veteran lawyer is contesting for the post of the president.

The top court had earlier directed that some posts in the executive committee of the SCBA be reserved for women members.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan had said it is of the view that the SCBA is a premier institution and is an integral part of the highest judicial forum of the country.

It had directed that there shall be reservation for women members of the Bar.

The bench had said in the upcoming 2024-2025 SCBA polls, the post of treasurer of the executive committee be reserved for women.

The SCBA elections will be held on May 16 and votes will be counted on May 18. The results will be declared on May 19.

