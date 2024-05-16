Kapil Sibal defeats Pradeep Rai to become president of Supreme Court Bar Association
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal has won the election for the President post of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Sibal secured 1,066 votes and defeated his nearest rival and senior advocate Pradeep Rai.
