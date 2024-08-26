Ex-SCBA President to Kapil Sibal over Kolkata doctor rape resolution: ‘Apologise or face no-confidence motion’

SCBA President Kapil Sibal is facing demand from predecessor Adish Aggarwala to withdraw a controversial resolution or face a no-confidence motion. Aggarwala alleges the resolution concerning the tragic rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital was issued without Executive Committee approval.

Published26 Aug 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Adish Aggarwala's letter criticises successor and SCBA President Kapil Sibal for issuing a purported SCBA resolution that described the incident as a 'symptomatic malaise' and suggested that such incidents are commonplace.
Adish Aggarwala's letter criticises successor and SCBA President Kapil Sibal for issuing a purported SCBA resolution that described the incident as a 'symptomatic malaise' and suggested that such incidents are commonplace.

Predecessor President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Adish C Aggarwala, has asked current President Kapil Sibal to withdraw a controversial resolution passed last week and publicly apologise to members or face a no-confidence motion raised, ANI reported.

The resolution in question was passed on August 21, in relation to the doctor rape-murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, it added.

In a letter to Sibal, Aggarwala stated that there are serious concerns about the resolution and criticised the SCBA president for describing the incident as a “symptomatic malaise” and suggested that such incidents are commonplace, the report said.

The Concerns

Aggarwala alleged that the resolution is “invalid” as it was not officially approved by the SCBA's Executive Committee. He also accused Sibal of using his position to undermine the gravity of the incident and having a conflict of interest. He noted that since Sibal is representing the West Bengal government in the case, the “purported” SCBA statement exhibits a conflict of interest.

The letter demanded that Sibal should withdraw the resolution and issue a public apology within 72 hours or it could lead to a no-confidence motion against him.

Aggarwala's letter accuses Sibal of “attempt to undermine the seriousness of the RG Kar Medical College case” which is under serious scrutiny by the Supreme Court of India and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the report added.

Aggarwala contends that by mentioning the Chief Justice of India and issuing a purported SCBA resolution, Sibal has not only attempted to influence the apex court and the investigation but has also damaged the credibility and integrity of the SCBA President's role. “This action has deeply hurt the medical and legal communities and casts a shadow over the SCBA's reputation,” Aggarwala argued.

Several members of the SCBA's Executive Committee (EC) expressed similar concerns over the resolution, alleging that it was signed by Sibal and circulated with an SCBA letterhead without being presented to or approved by the EC.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 08:14 AM IST
