Business News/ News / India/  Kapil Sibal takes West Bengal govt's plea to SC over Sandeshkhali incident
BREAKING NEWS

Kapil Sibal takes West Bengal govt's plea to SC over Sandeshkhali incident

Livemint

  • Parliament Ethics Committee has issued notices to West Bengal senior officials including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on a complaint.

The Supreme Court of India (SCI) delivered its verdict on controversial EBS, the court called it 'unconstitutional' and struck it down.

The West Bengal government has appealed with the Supreme Court challenging the notices issued by the Parliament Ethics Committee regarding the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal.

As reported by ANI, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentions before the Supreme Court the WB Govt's plea against Parliament Ethics Committee notices relating to the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal.

Parliament Ethics Committee has issued notices to West Bengal senior officials including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on a complaint.

Furthermore, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, says "Political activities can't be part of privilege"

Moreover, the SC issued notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others on the WB government's plea against the Parliament Ethics Committee summons to WB senior officials in the matter relating to Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal.

(This is a breaking story)

