1 min read.Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 11:52 PM ISTLivemint
Raghu Sharma said that the Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant. He also appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behavior with full discipline
As many as 11 cases of the new Kappa variant of coronavirus have been detected in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said. Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, Sharma said.
The health minister said that reports of nine samples have been received from the national capital and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.