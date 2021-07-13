Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Kappa variant of Covid-19: 11 cases detected in Rajasthan, says health minister

Kappa variant of Covid-19: 11 cases detected in Rajasthan, says health minister

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 8,945 in Rajasthan.
1 min read . 13 Jul 2021 Livemint

  • Raghu Sharma said that the Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant. He also appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behavior with full discipline

As many as 11 cases of the new Kappa variant of coronavirus have been detected in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma has said. Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, Sharma said.

The health minister said that reports of nine samples have been received from the national capital and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

Sharma said that the Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant. He also appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behavior with full discipline.

Meanwhile, no fresh fatality linked to Covid-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday, even as 28 new cases raised the infection count to 9,53,187 in the state, according to an official report.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 8,945 in Rajasthan.

Ten of the fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Jaipur and six from Alwar, the report said.

A total of 9,43,629 people in the state have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 613.

