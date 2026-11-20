Two establishments linked to Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad are among six businesses whose Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences have been suspended by the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) following inspections that uncovered serious food safety violations.

The six establishments have been directed to immediately stop business operations in the interest of public health, The Hindu reported.

The establishments facing licence suspension include Karachi INC in Srinagar Colony, Karachi Bakery Pearl Private Limited at Gaganpahad, Watan Traders in Musheerabad, Punjab Fish Company in Secunderabad, Hi Protein on SD Road and SM SEA Corporation in Uppal.

The action followed a special enforcement drive conducted on Thursday (November 19, 2026), involving 11 teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel. The teams inspected 15 meat retail and processing units and four Karachi Bakery manufacturing units across Hyderabad and its outskirts.

What did food safety inspections find at Karachi Bakery units? Inspections at establishments associated with Karachi Bakery uncovered several violations, including pest infestation, cobwebs, rat droppings, rusty baking trays, defective machinery and unclean refrigerators in the cake section.

Officials also found cleaning chemicals stored alongside food articles and clogged kitchen drains.

During the inspection, officials seized 1,012 kg of packed food products worth ₹4.34 lakh from the Gaganpahad unit.

Food safety violations at meat outlets Inspections at other establishments also revealed multiple hygiene and food safety violations.

According to TG SAFE, slaughtering waste was found discarded or stored in unhygienic conditions, while processing areas had clogged drains. Raw fish and prawns were found exposed to flies, expired frozen prawns were discovered in storage, and dead flies were found inside a freezer.

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Five more meat establishments ordered to shut down Separately, TG SAFE seized approximately 1,672 kg of food articles worth ₹6.59 lakh during the inspections. It also ordered five meat retail and processing establishments to shut down for operating without FSSAI licences and maintaining unhygienic conditions.

The establishments include Anand Mutton and Chicken Point at Shankarmat in Nallakunta, Salman KGN Poultry and New Decent Meat Chicken and Fish Shop at Erragadda, Protein Foods on SP Road in Secunderabad, and AP Fisheries Fish Stall at Goutham Nagar Road in Malkajgiri, The Hindu reported.

More establishments face regulatory action TG SAFE will issue improvement notices to Watan Fresh Mart in Musheerabad and Metro Cash and Carry India Limited at Uppal, directing them to rectify the identified deficiencies.

The establishments will subsequently be reinspected to verify compliance with food safety requirements.

Additionally, show-cause notices will be issued to 10 establishments, including Metro Cash and Carry outlets at Gaganpahad, Moosapet and Suchitra X Road, Sai Baba Inc (Karachi Bakery) at M.J. Market in Goshamahal, and Licious at Kistapur village in Medchal mandal, along with the five establishments ordered to shut down.