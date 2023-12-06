A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has gone viral in which he is cracking down on non-vegetarian shops in Jaipur.

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya from Hawa Mahal constituency in Jaipur district was taking action on meat-selling shops that did not have licenses or were selling non-vegetarian foods near temples. Rajasthan Bandh today: Markets shut, protests erupt over Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder In the video, Acharya told police officials to shut all non-veg stalls on the streets. Speaking to an officer, Acharya on a phone call said, “All the non-veg stalls on the streets should vanish with immediate effect. I will take a report from you in the evening. Will you hand it to me or will I have to come to your office?"

Further, Acharya asked cops, "Can non-veg be sold openly on the streets? Say yes or no, you are live. You're supporting them? With immediate effect, non-veg shops should be shut. I will take the report from you, I don't know who is the officer".

In another video, Acharya started probing the licenses of other meat shop owners. "Not even a single person has a license here. How will a tourist come here? You have spread dirt all around. Karachi banana chahte ho? Yeh Apra Kashi hai," the BJP MLA was heard saying in an unverified video.

Yesterday, Acharya released a statement about his action against the meat shops. "Have been speaking to officers for a few years now that in our whole area, all constituencies in the old city, openly on the streets near temples in nooks and corners many meat shops are operating. There is a rule regarding meat shops that whatever meat you sell — raw or cooked — you have to cover it, you need to have a license and this has to be kept in mind".

Calling "illegal" meat shops a matter of concern, the Hawa Mahal MLA added, "These shops are working on naalas in dirty conditions. This is spreading diseases. This is why we said that they should work according to the rules".

Further, he said that cooking meat in the open causes problems for vegetarians and added, "As a citizen, I only requested officers to look into the matter".

“If I offended anyone, then I seek your apology," he added.

