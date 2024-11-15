KARAM Safety Launches its Latest Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Safety Solutions for Western India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: KARAM Safety, a leading global player in occupational safety, recently unveiled its advanced Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, attracting over 120 industry professionals and experts. This event highlighted KARAM's commitment to promoting workplace safety through engaging presentations and live demonstrations of its latest safety equipment and solutions.

ANI
Published15 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
KARAM Safety Launches its Latest Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Safety Solutions for Western India
KARAM Safety Launches its Latest Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Safety Solutions for Western India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: KARAM Safety, a leading global player in occupational safety, recently unveiled its advanced Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, attracting over 120 industry professionals and experts. This event highlighted KARAM's commitment to promoting workplace safety through engaging presentations and live demonstrations of its latest safety equipment and solutions.

The launch of MDV 3.0 strategically positions KARAM to meet the safety needs of Western India's industries, further solidifying the company's reputation as a top-tier provider of occupational safety solutions. Attendees experienced firsthand the advanced capabilities of KARAM's safety portfolio, designed to address diverse workplace safety challenges and drive industry standards.

"Our goal with the MDV 3.0 is to bring KARAM's safety solutions directly to the industries that need them most," Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, commented on the launch. "We remain committed to empowering individuals, uplifting communities, and setting global benchmarks for occupational safety."

As KARAM continues to innovate and expand its reach, the company remains dedicated to its mission of promoting safety and well-being in workplaces across the globe. With the launch of MDV 3.0, KARAM reaffirms its commitment to providing cutting-edge safety solutions and empowering industries to prioritize safety.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of over 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety and Midas Safety India, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKARAM Safety Launches its Latest Mobile Demo Van (MDV) 3.0 in Mumbai, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Safety Solutions for Western India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.