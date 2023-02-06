Karan Adani, Anant Ambani among members of Economic Advisory panel by Maha
The council has domain experts from fields including textiles, pharma, ports, special economic zone, banking, agriculture, industries, engineering, and manufacturing
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan will head the Maharashtra state Economic Advisory Council (EAC), said a government resolution on Monday.
