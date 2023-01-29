‘Karan’ and ‘Duryodhana’: Check EAM Jaishankar’s Mahabharata reference while slamming India’s ‘unusual’ neighbours2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:32 AM IST
EAM S Jaishankar accused India’s neighbours of violating rules while giving a Mahabharata reference.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Subrahmanyam Jaishankar lamented over the geographical limitations of India to choose its neighbours. He compared India with Pandavas from the Mahabharata. They could not choose their relatives, and it made their life difficult. For India, it’s neighbours. But, he hopes that “good sense prevails".
