2 dead after being hit by car in convoy of Brij Bhushan's son Karan, say UP Police
Two people died after being hit by an SUV which was reportedly part of the convoy of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan Singh. Karan is BJP's Kaiserganj candidate for Lok Sabha polls 2024.
Two youths were killed and a woman was injured after they were allegedly hit by an escort vehicle, which was reportedly part of the cavalcade of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, police said.