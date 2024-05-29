Two people died after being hit by an SUV which was reportedly part of the convoy of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan Singh. Karan is BJP's Kaiserganj candidate for Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Two youths were killed and a woman was injured after they were allegedly hit by an escort vehicle, which was reportedly part of the cavalcade of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karan's father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was last year accused of sexually harassing a few women wrestlers when he was the WFI chief. He left the post after the sexual harassment allegations were levelled and criminal charges were filed against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Delhi court had earlier framed charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) based on the allegations of five complainants.

The case against Brij Bhushan Singh is in currently in the court.

What happened today? A SUV (a Fortuner), which was reportedly part of the convoy of Karan Singh Bhushan, allegedly hit a motorcycle near a school on Wednesday. Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20), who were riding on a motorcycle, died on the spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The car then lost control and hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside, the Kernalganj SHO was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He said the woman has been admitted to a hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Radhe Shyam Rai said, “...Rehan and Shehzad, the two were on the bike when they met an accident. Police took them to hospital where both were declared dead. Bodies are sent for the postmortem." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shyam Rai said a case wad registered under the appropriate sections. "Fortuner has been impounded. The driver of the Fortuner is also arrested...," he added.

As per the report, police took the accused driver, Lavkush Srivastav (30), into their custody. They said police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

Police further informed that the locals alleged that the SUV involved in the accident was part of the cavalcade of Karan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They also alleged that the occupants of the SUV abandoned the damaged car and fled in another vehicle," a police official was quoted as saying.

Protest erupts Enraged over the incident, the locals and the family members of the victims blocked the road. They demanded the arrest of those involved in the accident, PTI reported. Senior police officials pacified the protesters and assured them of swift action in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!