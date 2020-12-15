Karan Johar launches talent management agency in partnership with Cornerstone

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a talent management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh whose talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages sportspersons including Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, among others.

Johar took to Twitter to announce the development.

“Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) aims to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country," Johar said. He added that the agency will help its clients gain accessibility through films, endorsements, OTT content, events, and appearances.

“It will also work with its talent to build their brand via their digital or social presence and personal PR," he said.

Dharma is the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to operate a talent management arm. The Bollywood talent management ecosystem, however, is dominated by agencies like Spice PR, Raindrop Media and Universal Communications which manage media and public relations for top actors, directors, and publicity campaigns for films.

Rival player Kwan Entertainment has been caught in the eye of the storm this year after lead client and actor Deepika Padukone was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case . CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and employees Jaya Saha and Karishma Parekh were also asked to join the investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Kwan founder Anirban Blah had been asked to step down from his role two years ago after allegations of sexual misconduct.

