Karan Johar quits Twitter, says 'this is step one towards….'
In the last episode of KWK season 7 Karan Johar had opened up about his mental health and how being in therapy helped him
Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar on Monday announced that he would delete his Twitter account in order to make way for ‘positive energies only’. The Koffee with Karan host bid adieu to microblogging site Twitter thereby making national headlines.