Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar on Monday announced that he would delete his Twitter account in order to make way for ‘positive energies only’. The Koffee with Karan host bid adieu to microblogging site Twitter thereby making national headlines.

The 50-year old director whose most talked about chat show Koffee with Karan (KWK) concluded its seventh season on 22 September has often been subjected to extreme trolling and abuse on social media.

"Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!" Johar said. Hours after the announcement, his Twitter account was deactivated and the page displayed the message: 'This account doesn't exist'.

In the last episode of KWK season 7, which the film-maker hosted with Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Niharika NM and Tanmay Bhatt, Karan Johar opened up about his mental health and how being in therapy helped him. Notably, Karan Johar is often referred to as the "flag bearer of nepotism" (Karan said in one of the episodes of KWK7).

The filmmaker, known for helming "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", had 17.2 million followers on Twitter. However, he continues to be active on Facebook and Instagram. Johar's next directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" will arrive next February.

Karan Johar quitting Twitter triggers meme fest

Soon after Karan announced the news, netizens swamped the comment section.

While his fans seemed concerned about the director, eagle-eyed trollers didn't miss the opportunity to slam the 'Student of the year' director once again.

"Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk," a netizen commented.

Another wrote, "Karan Johar will use another fake account for sure."

Infamous in Bollywood Kamal R Khan aka KRK wrote, "Dear Karan, You have changed your phone number also. And now you are leaving #Twitter also. So how will I give you real report of your films in the future? It's not done bro!"

Previously, actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem and director Shashank Khaitan had bid adieu due to Twitter due to 'toxicity' in the environment.