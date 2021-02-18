Karan Johar reveals three new talents for Dharma Cornerstone Agency

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the names of a few new talents that have come on-board for his celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency, launched this December. As of now, Bulbbul lead Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada from Johar’s own Netflix original Guilty and Dhairya Karwa, seen in war drama Uri-The Surgical Strike have been named as people to be represented by the agency.

"In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we’ve always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether it’s been actors, directors, technicians or artistes in the musical field," Johar wrote on Twitter adding that the company will be unveiling four names this week. “Shower them with unabashed love, welcome them with open hearts onto your screens and look forward to them steadily becoming the faces of the new generation with their talent," he added.

Johar’s venture is in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh, whose talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages sportspersons including Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, among others. Last month, the company had named film critic Rajeev Masand as its chief operating officer.

Dharma is the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to operate a talent management arm. The Bollywood talent management ecosystem, however, is dominated by agencies like Spice PR, Raindrop Media and Universal Communications which manage media and public relations for top actors, directors, and publicity campaigns for films.

Rival player Kwan Entertainment was caught in the eye of the storm last year after its lead client and actor Deepika Padukone was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case . CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and employees Jaya Saha and Karishma Parekh were also asked to join the investigation by the NCB. Kwan founder Anirban Blah had been asked to step down from his role two years ago after allegations of sexual misconduct.

