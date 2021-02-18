Karan Johar reveals three new talents for Dharma Cornerstone Agency

"In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we’ve always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether it’s been actors, directors, technicians or artistes in the musical field," Johar wrote on Twitter adding that the company will be unveiling four names this week. “Shower them with unabashed love, welcome them with open hearts onto your screens and look forward to them steadily becoming the faces of the new generation with their talent," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}