Home / News / India /  Karan Johar’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Karan Johar’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

1 min read . 03:55 PM ISTLata Jha( with inputs from Livemint )
The film that will stream directly on the video streaming platform will star Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

  • Video streaming platforms are increasingly betting on popular stars for direct digital debuts
  • Big stars create marketing hype for streaming services, especially, if the films are released directly on the platforms

New Delhi: Karan Johar’s production ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani will stream directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Video streaming platforms are increasingly betting on popular stars for direct digital debuts in a marked shift from buying movies based on box office performance.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputtli’, for instance, was acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. It is also likely to release two other films of the Bollywood star directly on the platform. Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’ made its debut on Netflix, while Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Good Luck Jerry’ was also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Producers of these movies realized that they may have little success in movie halls, while streaming services say a top star cast can fetch them more eyeballs and subscribers. “Streaming platforms have completely shut the door to small films featuring unfamiliar or those deemed non-saleable faces after burning their fingers with far too many direct acquisitions during the lockdowns. However, some teams feel A-list star movies, albeit, mid-sized and not requiring a theatrical experience go well with their market expansion plans and help on-board new subscribers,“ said a film producer, seeking anonymity.

Big stars create marketing hype for streaming services, especially, if the films are released directly on the platforms. The experience also comes on the back of several small films managing little noise.

However, other media experts said movie stars could be impacted if their smaller films are streamed directly to millions of households. The common perception would be their films are now available on home devices, at negligible rates, so why should a viewer spend on a ticket to watch an upcoming title in theatres? It could impact the buzz around and business of their other bigger films lined up,“ the producer added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
