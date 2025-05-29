'Karara Jawab': Operation Sindoor was India’s stern answer to Pakistan, says PM Modi on Sikkim statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India gave a stern answer ‘karara jawab’ to Pakistan and the teerrorits through Operation Sindoor. Modi, addressing a rally in Sikkim virtually, said that in Pahalgam attack, terrorists did not just target India but the whole humanity.

“We send a clear message to terrorists and their patrons. In Operation Sindoor we gave a 'karara jawab' stern answer to them. Frustrated Pakistan tried to attack our citizens and soldiers. But Pakistan was exposed and we destroyed their airbases,” Modi said.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Sikkim to participate in the ‘Sikkim@50: Where Progress meets purpose and nature nurtures growth’ programme at around 11 AM. But he could not travel due to inclement weather. Modi, however, spoke to the gathering virtually.

“Tourism is not just entertainment but a celebration of diversity. But what terrorists did in Pahalgam, that was not just attack on India but an attack on humanity's soul. It was an attack on brotherhood. They tried to divide Indians. But, today the world is watching that India is united than before,” he said.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is now known as ‘Operation Sindoor’. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

Modi also laid the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Sikkim on the occasion of statehood day.

Modi virtually lays the foundation and inaugurates multiple development projects in Sikkim, including a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over ₹750 crore in Namchi district, Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District, and the statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District.

"50 years ago, Sikkim chose a democratic future for itself. The people of Sikkim felt a deep desire to connect with the soul of India, along with its geography. There was a belief that when everyone's voice is heard and everyone's rights are protected, equal opportunities for development would follow. Today, I can confidently say that the faith of every family in Sikkim has grown stronger," Modi said on the occasion.

Time for Sikkim to be a global tourist destination: Modi Modi said that during the NITI Aayog Governing Council's meeting in Delhi, he had said that every state should develop such tourist destinations that can establish themselves internationally.

"The time has come for Sikkim to become a global tourist destination... Sikkim also has a vast potential for adventure and sports tourism... Our dream is to make Sikkim a hub of conferences, wellness, and concert tourism... I want the world's biggest artists to perform in the valleys of Gangtok. We conducted G20 meetings in Sikkim so the world could understand the state's potential. I am glad that the NDA government in Sikkim are making this vision a reality."