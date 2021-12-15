The '3 Idiots' actor had herself tested positive for the deadly virus after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan has not contracted it.

"My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all negative! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them," Karan informed on Wednesday.

BMC tested 110 people who had been in contact with people who tested COVID positive after Karan's get together. Speaking about it, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, "BMC has tested 110 people after some individuals who had attended the party at Karan Johar's residence came out Corona positive. All 110 people who came in contact with the ones who are positive have been tested and all 110 are negative."

Meanwhile, the BMC had revealed on Monday that Kareena's residence has been sealed and also instructed the people who came in contact with the actor to undergo an RT-PCR test.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.