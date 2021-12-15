Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help tests Covid positive

BMC tested 110 people who had been in contact with people who tested COVID positive after Karan's get together. Speaking about it, Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, "BMC has tested 110 people after some individuals who had attended the party at Karan Johar's residence came out Corona positive. All 110 people who came in contact with the ones who are positive have been tested and all 110 are negative."