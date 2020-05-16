Kargil becomes Covid-19 free district

Leh: Kargil in Ladakh has become the coronavirus-free district, informed Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday.

Kargil became COVID-19 free after the discharge of the two patients from dedicated Covid-19 Hospital Kargil which included a two-year-old boy.

Earlier, six suspected cases of lethal infection were also discharged.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

