Picture for representational purpose only. (PTI)
Kargil becomes Covid-19 free district

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 10:45 AM IST ANI

  • Kargil became coronavirus free after the discharge of the two patients from Covid-19 Hospital Kargil
  • Earlier, six suspected cases of lethal infection were also discharged

Leh: Kargil in Ladakh has become the coronavirus-free district, informed Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday.

Kargil became COVID-19 free after the discharge of the two patients from dedicated Covid-19 Hospital Kargil which included a two-year-old boy.

Earlier, six suspected cases of lethal infection were also discharged.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

