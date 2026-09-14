Kargil veteran assaulted in Gurugram: Parking staff allegedly hit 'Op Safed Sagar' hero with iron rod

In a shocking incident, a Kargil War veteran was allegedly attacked with an iron rod in Gurugram, leaving him with serious head injuries and a fractured hand.

According to an NDTV report, retired Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta, who was part of the Indian Air Force's 'Op Safed Sagar' team in 1999, was attacked unprovoked by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram.

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In his police complaint, Gupta alleged that the attendant had also threatened to kill him. He also accused the police of not helping him and alleged that the hospital submitted a false report.

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Here's what happened: Amit Gupta has gone for a family dinner at Gonzo restaurant at Magnum Global Park on Thursday night at around 8 pm.

After dropping his family at the restaurant, he was searching for a parking space, but was directed to different locations — the valet, basement, and multilevel parking — by the parking staff who eventually refused to park his car, Gupta said in his complaint.

At one point, while he was trying to reverse his car, a parking attendant allegedly hit his windshield in an attempt to break it.

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Recounting the horrifying incident, Gupta told NDTV: “When I came out of the car and protested, the attendant brought an iron rod and hit me twice, once on my hand and then on my head. I was drenched in blood.”

The accused also allegedly made life threats to Gupta.

A close call Amit Gupta alleged that neither the security personnel nor the other parking staff present at the spot came to his rescue. He said that he had even dialled the police helpline, but they didn't come for another half hour.

Eventually, a chef intervened, saving his life.

"The attack was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn't even defend myself," he recounted.

The attack left Gupta with serious injuries to his head and elbow. According to NDTV, he was rushed to Medanta Hospital, where he underwent surgery to fuse his elbow bone with plates.

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The veteran has also accused the hospital of submitting a false MLC (medico-legal case) report, which has no mention of the bleeding and elbow injury. “I am not getting any support from the police,” he added.

Demanding strict action against the accused, Gupta, in his submission to the police, said an FIR must be registered against the accused for an attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt.

Op Safed Sagar In 1999, the Indian Air Force launched 'Operation Safed Sagar' to dislodge Pakistani intruders from occupied positions across the icy heights of Kargil.

A new Netflix series released in August chronicles the historic, high-stakes air campaign.