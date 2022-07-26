The Kargil War was fought against intruders from Pakistan, who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory during the winters of 1998. They took up residence in fortified defences that overlooked the NH 1A in the Drass and Batalik Sectors of Kargil in the Ladakh region. In 1999, the war went on from May 8 to July 26 in 1999, when India successfully completed Operation Vijay..

On July 26, 2022, India will honour the heroic sacrifices and bravery of the fallen heroes in retaking various mountain heights taken by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir, celebrating the 23-year anniversary of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

Also Read: China tests a rocket near LAC that can hit critical Indian Army bases

Because of separatist actions in Kashmir, some of which were funded by Pakistan, tensions grew during the 1990s. The Lahore Declaration was an attempt by India and Pakistan to find a peaceful bilateral resolution to the issue. It was signed in February 1999. However, some of the paramilitary elements of the Pakistani Armed Forces were training surreptitiously in Indian territory while some of them were operating under the pretence of mujahideen.

By severing the connection between Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan hoped to force the Indian military to leave the Siachen Glacier. If they had been successful, India would have been forced to discuss a resolution to the larger Kashmir problem.

Watch: Indian Army’s bike rally pays tribute to Galwan bravehearts

Pakistan X Corps Commander Lieutenant General Mahmud Ahmad, Major Generals Javed Hasan and Ashraf Rashid, and then-Army General Pervez Musharraf of Pakistan masterminded the unlawful Pakistani annexation of Kargil. Nawaz Sharif, the-then prime minister of Pakistan, claimed to be not aware of this operation.

India used conventional military force to combat the militarised insurgency by Pakistan. Kargil offered a tactical puzzle piece for military strategists as well. The direct-firing weapon was used for the first time by artillery.

Also Read: China provoking India on LAC in Eastern Ladakh; Indian Air Force mobilising fighter jets to counter threat

The Indian Air Force was instructed not to cross the LoC at Kargil. Fighter pilots had to come up with new angles of attack because the majority of the enemy was virtually on the LoC.

Pakistani forces were ultimately defeated by the bravery of the Indian forces, and on July 26, 1999, they were forced to withdraw from the Indian territory they had been occupying.