Kargil Vijay Diwas, or Kargil Victory Day, is observed annually on July 26 to mark India's triumph in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan. The day honours the bravery and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the intense and prolonged war.

Date

On July 26, 2023, Kargil Vijay Diwas will be commemorated to pay tribute to the courageous Indian soldiers who valiantly fought in the Kargil War.

History

The two neighbouring countries, which were involved in a significant conflict in 1971 that resulted in the formation of Bangladesh, have experienced ongoing tensions in the subsequent years. Although direct armed conflicts have been limited, they have been vying for control over the Siachen Glacier by establishing military outposts on the nearby mountain ridges.

The situation escalated further when both nations conducted nuclear tests in 1998. To ease the tension, they signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999, which aimed to seek a peaceful and bilateral resolution to the Kashmir conflict.

During the winter of 1998-1999, the Pakistani armed forces covertly trained and deployed troops to cross the Line of Control (LOC) and seize fortified positions that overlooked NH 1A in the Drass and Batalik Sectors of Kargil, Ladakh region. Their objective was to gain control over both military and civilian movements in the area.

At the outset, the Indian troops believed that the infiltrators were terrorists or 'jihadis' with a radical agenda. However, as events unfolded, it became evident that the attack was part of a larger and more organized plan. In response, the Indian side was compelled to retaliate and deploy a massive force of over 200,000 Indian troops in the region.

Significance

The Kargil War resulted in the loss of 527 soldiers from the Indian Army. The conflict concluded on July 26, 1999, when the Pakistan army was forced to retreat from their occupied positions, signifying India's triumph. Since then, this day is observed as Kargil War Diwas to honour and remember the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers during the war.