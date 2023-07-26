Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, Significance, History; All about India's win in 1999 India-Pakistan war1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan. It honors the bravery of Indian soldiers in the war.
Kargil Vijay Diwas, or Kargil Victory Day, is observed annually on July 26 to mark India's triumph in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan. The day honours the bravery and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the intense and prolonged war.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×