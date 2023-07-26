Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 India Pakistan war. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I salute those brave sons, who sacrificed everything for the protection of the motherland. I salute those brave sons who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for it."

As reported by ANI, the sombre commemoration event had him as the chief guest.

Rajnath Singh paid his respects at the memorial by laying a wreath and visiting the tombstones dedicated to the fallen soldiers. Additionally, he will engage in interactions with Army officers and jawans before concluding his visit and returning to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war, leading India to victory over Pakistan. In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister highlighted that Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the extraordinary valour displayed by India's unparalleled warriors, who will forever serve as a source of inspiration to the nation's people.

The Kargil War of 1999 saw the Indian Army launch a determined counterassault to repel the Pakistani forces who had surreptitiously captured significant heights in Ladakh.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed as a tribute to India's triumph over Pakistan during the conflict.

The Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, offered floral tributes to the fallen jawans at the Kargil War Memorial. The Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar, also paid his respects by laying a wreath in memory of the courageous soldiers. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, also honoured the fallen soldiers of the Kargil conflict by laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Army conducted a press briefing regarding the commemoration event at Lamochen, Drass. The briefing began with an audio-visual presentation, narrating the battles and showcasing the immense bravery and sacrifice displayed by the jawans during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

The conflict is well-documented and involved the Indian Army jawans bravely confronting Pakistani intruders in the challenging and harsh terrains of Kargil.

The military band played sombre tunes, enhancing the already solemn atmosphere as soldiers assembled to mark the commemoration of Kargil Vijay Divas.

The event was attended by war heroes, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and the relatives of the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving on the frontlines during the Kargil conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)