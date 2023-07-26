Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war, leading India to victory over Pakistan. In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister highlighted that Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the extraordinary valour displayed by India's unparalleled warriors, who will forever serve as a source of inspiration to the nation's people.