On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war, leading India to victory over Pakistan. In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister highlighted that Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the extraordinary valour displayed by India's unparalleled warriors, who will forever serve as a source of inspiration to the nation's people. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to Kargil war heroes, laying a wreath at the Dras war memorial. As reported by PTI, the two-day commemoration event to observe Vijay Diwas and honour the sacrifice of the 559 soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war commenced in a solemn ceremony here on Tuesday. From Lamochen viewpoint, war heroes and the families of the fallen soldiers gathered to pay tribute to the brave souls. Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Date, Significance, History; All about India's win in 1999 India-Pakistan war The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, graced the occasion as the chief guest. A cultural program followed, graced by the presence of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

In the evening, heartfelt tributes were offered at the Kargil War Memorial, attended by the Army chief, as well as numerous present and former top army officers.

In a touching gesture to honour the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers during 'Operation Vijay,' 559 lamps were lit at the Veer Bhoomi, each symbolizing a soldier.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande interacted with veterans, 'Veer Naris', gallantry award recipients and locals in Ladakh's Drass and conveyed his gratitude on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.