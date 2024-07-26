Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi, Jaishankar pay tribute. Check who said what

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: India observes July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kargil War Memorial today, several other leaders, including the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and others, paid tribute to the fallen heroes.

PM Modi asserted that India continues to remain grateful to the soldiers who laid their lives for the nation on July 26, 1999. “On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation honours the gallant efforts and sacrifices of our Armed Forces," said he.

"We stand eternally grateful for their unwavering service,” wrote the prime minister on the social media platform X.

S Jaishankar said the legacy of the Indian soldiers who laid their lives on July 26, 1999, continues to be a guiding light for Indians.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute the valour and dedication of our brave soldiers. The legacy of their courage and patriotism acts as a guiding light for all Indians,” posted the minister on X.

Kargil Vijay Diwas-Operation Vijay On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army successfully concluded ‘Operation Vijay', a three-month-long battle fought in the icy hills of Kargil in Ladakh.

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh, Modi said Pakistan has not learnt any lessons.

“Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history." He further said that Pakistan was trying to keep itself relevant through the means of terrorism and proxy war.

The year 2024 marks the 25th year of India's Kargil War with Pakistan, which claimed the lives of several army personnel, including Major Vikram Batra.