Indian Army commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with pan-India motorcycle expedition | Watch videos

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The 'Rajat Jayanti' (Silver Jubilee) of the Kargil victory was observed on Thursday, June 13, 2024. To commemorate the day, the Indian Army and the Regiment of Artillery conducted a pan-India Motorcycle Expedition.

The Indian Army informed that three teams of the Army embarked on Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition from three corners of the country - Dinjan (East), Dwarka (West) and Dhanushkodi (South) leading to Kargil War Memorial in Dras (North).

"These riders will traverse diverse terrain and challenging routes, symbolising the unity and resilience of our Armed Forces. En route, they will reach out to Kargil War Heroes, Veterans, Veer Naris, and pay homage at War Memorials," the Army said.

Brigadier MR Subodh,Dy GOC 41 Sub Area,flagged off the Delta 5 motorcycle expedition from Jorhat, Assam on 13 June 24. The expedition honors Kargil Veer Naris & #WarVeterans, commemorates the Kargil victory and educates citizens on the valor of our soldiers.

#KargilVijaydivas

"We are covering a distance of 1,029 kms. Starting from Delhi, we will end it in Kargil War Memorial in Dras. Our main aim is to interact with ex-servicemen and understand their problems. This year is the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, so this bike rally is being done to celebrate that as well," Major Ritwick Singh of 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the government said the expedition serves to showcase significant contribution and honour the legacy of our brave soldiers.

"Three teams of eight motorcyclists each have embarked on this historic journey from three corners of the country. The teams to converge in Delhi on 26th June, and proceed ahead along two different routes to Dras," a press release from the government on Wednesday stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi flags off the Dras Thunder Motorcycle Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground.

Starting today from Delhi, the bikers will reach Dras on 20 June.

The bike rally has been organised to pay tribute to the Kargil Heroes as…

Lt. Gen YK Joshi (Retd.) said Major Ritvik is leading the motorcycle rally on Thursday. "Also part of the rally are, Subedar Mehar Singh Vir Changra and Naib Subedar Kewal Kumar Sena mendal gallantary who took part in the operations during Operation Vijay...," he said.

He told news agency ANI said this motorcycle rally is a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who have made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay.

In a post on X, YK Joshi said, "25 Years of Victory in Kargil! Bravest of Braves !!Yeh Dil Maange More!" Yeh Dil Maange More was Captain Vikram Batra's success signal during the Kargil operation.

The Indian Army also remembered Major Vivek Gupta and Major Amrinder Singh Kasana on the Kargil Rajat Jayanti. Major

Vivek Gupta was part of the Rajputana Rifles. "Uncover the inspiring saga of Major Vivek Gupta, a valiant son of Dehradun, born on 02 January 1970, to a family dedicated to the service of our Nation. In the fierce battleground of #Dras sector during #Kargil War, he led the Company assault to capture #Tololing," the Indian Army posted.

Major Vivek Gupta was Awarded Maha Vir Chakra (Posthumous) For his exemplary courage and gallant leadership.

Remembering Major Amrinder Singh Kasana, the India Army informed that during the Kargil War, Major Amrinder Singh was Artillery Battery Commander and had "volunteered to be part of the attack for capture of Tololing".