‘Your plans won’t succeed,’: PM Modi’s big warning to Pakistan from Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Drass

  • Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999 in which Indian forces reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistani soldiers and terrorists had infiltrated.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated26 Jul 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 warned Paksitan that its nefarious plans would not materialise. The Prime Minister, speaking after paying tributes to war heroes in Kargil, said Pakistan has not learnt any lessons.

"Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history," PM Modi said at the Kargil War memorial in Drass, Ladakh 

Commemorating 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Prime Minister addressed the troops and other attendees. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. 

"Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force, and the enemy will be given a befitting reply,” Modi said in his address.

The Prime Minister also carried out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually. The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will ensure the swift and efficient movement of the country's armed forces and equipment and foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the heights of Kargil in Ladakh - then part of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister also attacked opposition for misleading youth over Agniveer scheme for recruitment in Armed forces. 

"The goal of Agnipath is to make the army young.…The goal of Agneepath is to keep the army continuously fit for war. Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics. Some people are doing politics of lies for their personal benefit even on this reform of the army. These are the same people who weakened our army by committing scams worth thousands of crores in the army,” the PM said. 

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 11:06 AM IST
