Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, President Murmu pay tributes; know history, significance and celebrations happening today

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to brave soldiers and said their “dedication, passion to sacrifice for motherland will inspire generations”. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also honoured the valiant heroes.

“Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valor of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!” PM Modi said on X.

President Murmu stated, “On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolizes the extraordinary valor, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

History and significance of Kargil Diwas Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated every year on July 26th, honours India’s hard-earned triumph in the Kargil War of 1999. The conflict started in May 1999 when Pakistani troops, disguised as militants, covertly occupied key high-altitude positions in the Kargil region of India. To regain control, the Indian Army initiated “Operation Vijay”, a challenging mission to recapture these perilous mountain heights under harsh weather conditions.

After nearly two months of intense fighting, India successfully pushed out the infiltrators and announced victory on July 26, 1999, though the victory came with the sacrifice of 527 courageous soldiers. This day serves as a solemn remembrance of their valor and sacrifice, reinforcing the nation’s unity, highlighting the Indian Armed Forces' tactical skill and endurance, and inspiring patriotism as a strong emblem of India’s determination to protect its borders.

Kargil Diwas celebrations 2025 As India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas with profound respect and patriotic pride, marking the 26th anniversary of the 1999 victory, various ceremonies and events across the nation will honour the sacrifices made during the Kargil War.

At the forefront, the main ceremony will be held at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh. Senior officials alongside the families of martyrs will lay wreaths in tribute. Simultaneous commemorations will take place nationwide, paying homage to the brave soldiers.

Special events will recognise and honour the families of the those who laid down their lives. Patriotic programmes, including cultural performances and songs, are planned to inspire the spirit of nationalism. Additionally, schools and colleges will engage students through quizzes, speeches, and other educational activities to ensure the younger generation understands the significance of the war and the sacrifices involved.

The Indian Army will unveil several new initiatives to deepen public engagement. These include the launch of an ‘e-shradhanjali’ portal, enabling people to pay their respects online, and a QR code-based audio app that narrates gripping stories from the battlefields. Furthermore, the Indus Viewpoint in Batalik will open to offer visitors a direct view of the Line of Control, providing insight into the strategic terrain.