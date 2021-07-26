Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind to pay homage to armed forces at Drass

"Tomorrow, i.e. July 26 is also Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Kargil war is a symbol of the valour and discipline of our armed forces, which has been seen by the whole world. This time this glorious day will also be celebrated in the middle of 'Amrit Mahotsav'. That's why it becomes even more special. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil and salute the heroes of Kargil," PM Modi added during his monthly radio programme.