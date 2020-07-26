Home >News >India >Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh pays tributes to fallen soldiers
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs pay tribute at the National War Memorial. (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2020, 10:14 AM IST ANI

  • Rajnath Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War
  • India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the day we achieved victory over Pakistani infiltrators in the 1999 Kargil War

New Delhi: As the country celebrates the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan and said, their sacrifice will always work as a "motivating power for us".

Singh, along with MoS Defence Shripad Naik and three service chiefs, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers who fought valiantly during Kargil War at National War Memorial this morning.

"I extend my greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifice made by our soldiers will always work as a motivating power for us," he said while speaking to ANI.

India observes Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 every year to mark the anniversary of the day we achieved victory over Pakistani infiltrators in the 1999 Kargil War. This day is also a day of remembrance for the hundreds of Indian soldiers who died in this war initiated by Pakistan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

